Budapest, Hungary – There is no doubt that cities like New York, top European tourism hotspots like Paris or Barcelona, and even provinces in Eastern Canada such as New Brunswick get a lot of online attention when it comes to discovering the best travel destinations during the autumn months.

But there might be no better place than Central Europe to bask in the warm, autumnal sun. Hungary in particular comes alive in the autumn. Anyone who has ever lived or travelled there knows for certain that the country, including its main cities, show a whole new face depending on the season you find yourself in.

Budapest

The best part about the changing of the seasons is the beautiful autumn foliage that comes with it. Out of all the cities in Hungary, the capital city of Budapest benefits the most from autumn’s golden light as it beautifully highlights the different Neo-Gothic landmarks throughout the city centre, including the famous Hungarian Parliament building.

But autumn is also a time when the Hungarian capital is transformed on various other levels. Budapest erupts in the autumn months as the city puts on various theatre, music, and art festivals, like the Cafe Budapest Festival, otherwise known as the Budapest Autumn Festival.

This must-attend event focuses on contemporary arts and takes place in roughly 20 different venues. Budapest also has several parks and off-the-beaten track spots that are ideal for walking around and watching the trees turn orange and red. Top recommendations include Memento Park, where you can stroll around the sculpture of Karl Marx, and the well-known Fisherman’s Bastion monument.

If Budapest’s autumnal smells and colours start being overwhelming, don’t hesitate to take a break from the outdoors’ exuberance and find solace indoors. Possibly at one of the city’s famed alternative cafes, its numerous second-hand shopping stores, or why not visit one of its casinos, a testament to Hungary’s growing gambling industry. Unlike Americans, who, according to Bonusfinders’ take on the subject, prefer penny slots, Hungarians prefer games like blackjack and poker. Perhaps this is because Péter Traply, a prominent poker player ranked as number one on the PocketFives All Time Money List, is from Budapest.

Debrecen

Debrecen is the second-largest city in Hungary. Like Budapest, several iconic landmarks stand out in the autumnal sun, including the main building of the University of Debrecen, which was built between 1927 and 1931 and is considered an architectural gem due to its central court and glass-covered atrium.

When you compare Budapest with Debrecen, the latter is far more traditional, which makes it an ideal destination if you’re planning on immersing yourself in Hungary’s rich and colourful history. Visitors can choose to go to the Deri Museum, housed in a beautiful neo-Baroque building and one of the top collectors of cultural artifacts from all over the country.

Additionally, Debrecen is also the perfect place to try traditional Hungarian meals. For instance, Újházi chicken soup is a famous Hungarian meal that is a must-try on a chilly autumn day in Debrecen. You can find traditional meals at popular restaurants such as Flaska, an old-fashioned inn, and Csokonai, named after Hungarian poet and key figure of the Hungarian literary revival Mihály Csokonai.

Pécs

Pécs is the fifth largest city in Hungary and has origins dating back to ancient times. The old part of the city, which was founded by the Celts and Romans, is known for its architectural landmarks, and Pécs is also the richest town in the country in terms of Turkish architecture (see, for instance, the ruins of The Bath of Pasha Memi).

This is a must-visit if you are going to Hungary, not only for the changing of seasons but to learn more about history and the Turkish aristocracy.

Pécs is also one of the major cultural centers in Hungary and one of the best cities for an art-filled trip. There are dozens of worthwhile museums and art galleries in Pécs, from the Tivadar Csontvary Museum to the Victor Vasarely Museum, dedicated to Victor Vasarely, the Hungarian-French artist who led the Op art movement.

Eger

Last but not least, a discussion about which Hungarian cities to visit in autumn has to include Eger, the second-largest city in northern Hungary. Eger is best known for its thermal baths, castles, and baroque buildings, but it is also the home of the Archbishop’s Garden, a former hunting ground that opened to the public in 1919.

The Eger stream borders the garden, and there are many spots to watch the trees turn, including in the middle of the park, where you’ll find a distinctively unique fountain surrounded by a dreamy bed of colourful flowers.