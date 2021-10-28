5 things to know to teach English in the Czech Republic

Brno, Czech Republic – The Czech Republic is a crossroads for western and eastern European values and culture, located in the heart of Central Europe. The picturesque Czech Republic is a nation of castles and mountains, as well as history, culture and elegance.

Its beauty, history, architecture, and inexpensive cost of living does not only attract tourists but also increasingly becomes a popular location for qualified and experienced teachers across the globe. This is evident, due to the high demand for English teachers in the capital city of Prague and smaller rural villages, from public schools and language academies to private tutorials.

Thinking of teaching English language in the Czech Republic? Here are five important things to know.

Qualification and requirements

Interestingly, the ride to being an English teacher in the Czech republic is smooth. However, there are minimum requirements you must meet. These requirements are 1) a Bachelor’s degree in English or any subject, 2) a TEFL certification, and 3) an English language proficiency of English native level. Also, though not a necessity, experience in teaching is of course a factor.

Experienced instructors are preferred to teach in public elementary and secondary schools, as previous experience in a classroom setting teaching English is highly desirable. Also, you do not need to be a native English speaker, though most schools require it. However, to be considered for teaching positions, you must be proficient in English and at a native level.

A university or college Bachelor’s degree, ideally in English or related, is required in most cases. However, for individuals with a non-related degree in English, an additional certificate in teaching English as a foreign language is required. Knowing how to speak Czech is not mandatory as teaching will require speaking English to fully engage the students. The TEFL certification is a pivotal qualification for every professional who intends to teach English language abroad, with the Czech Republic not being an exception.

Job opportunities

There are plenty of jobs available to English teachers in the Czech Republic. The available job types include:

Teaching English in public schools

Working in private schools or private language schools

Private tutoring for both children and adults

Working in English language summer programs

Teaching English virtually.

Public schools: jobs for English teachers in public schools are plentiful, however, it is advisable to apply before the beginning of the academic session (September) as only a few positions are available during the mid-term holidays (January/February). It is also important to note that most openings for public school teaching jobs are found outside the major cities.

Private schools: teaching opportunities also exist at private and international schools that serve as an alternative to public schools, though the positions in international schools are very competitive and are mostly given to highly qualified candidates. English teachers are also needed in private language schools, especially in Prague. It is easier to apply to these opportunities as the application period is open throughout the year. The types of jobs available range from classroom teaching, after-hour tutoring, business English tutoring, early years, and young adult education.

Private tutoring: many people in the Czech Republic are willing to learn English, therefore, there are many opportunities. You can either find these jobs independently or through a private tutor contractor.

Teaching English online: the rise of online teaching has grown rapidly over the years and this can be an option to explore, including for students in the Czech Republic.

Salary structure

Salary depends on your qualification and experience. In general, the average gross monthly salary is between $1,140 – $1,820. For different job types or career, the average gross monthly salary ranges from:

Public school – $1,350 – $1,600

Private school: $900 – $1,450

International school: $2,000 – $2,700

Hourly rate averages between $12 – $25 with working hours between 20-25 hours per week.

To attract English teachers, some employers offer eye-catching benefits such as visa assistance, transport reimbursement, free or subsidized accommodation, Czech lessons, and pay bonuses.

Living expenses

In general, the cost of living varies according to budget estimates and lifestyles, with important differences between localities. The cost of accommodation varies slightly depending on where you stay. For example, the cities of Prague and Brno are more expensive when compared to other places.

Also, the country’s public transportation system is generally quite effective, with a comprehensive bus and train network that covers the whole country. Employers also provide subsidized or full transport cards. Furthermore, grocery shopping is fairly inexpensive, and many budget retailers have pocket-friendly prices. Knowing where to shop for groceries makes a significant impact.

Below are the average cost breakdown for essentials:

Housing (monthly): $800 – $1,050

Utilities (monthly): $100 – $170

Public transportation: $25

Fast food: $7

Cappuccino: $3

Beer: $2

Visas and work permits

Depending on your nationality, the type of visa or work permit needed to teach English language in the Czech Republic varies. For EU/EEA and Switzerland, citizens do not need permits or visas. Also, people with families who are EU/EEA or Switzerland citizens will need to hold an issue of residence card from such a family member.

For non-EU/EEA or Switzerland citizens, an employment card (a type of long-term resident permit) is issued for employment purposes and is intended for a stay longer than three months but a maximum of 2 years.