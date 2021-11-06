Slovak model claims her Instagram got deleted because she’s “too pretty”

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovak model Veronika Rajek claims her Instagram account gets repeatedly deleted because she’s “too pretty” for people to believe she’s a real flesh-and-blood person.

Her Instagram page, which was up-and-running at the time of publication, is followed by over 1.1 million accounts.

The 25-year-old model and lifestyle influencer, who is now based in Vienna, said “they think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online […] I call myself an alien, people don’t even believe I exist.”

According to her, having her Instagram account deleted because she’s “too pretty” amounted to a form of “discrimination” that should be fought.

She said her physical appearance was also to blame for a number of daily ordeals, including the difficulty to make friends or the fact that she finds herself on the receiving end of countless trolling and derogatory comments claiming she extensively edits her pictures or received cosmetic surgery.

“I don’t think I’m perfect… but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

“I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and think I want their boyfriend,” she explained, noting that “only women can hurt other women so strongly.”

The young Slovak model, who assures she did not receive any surgery and only slightly edits the pictures she posts on Instagram, was a finalist in Miss Slovakia 2016.

She reportedly recently flew to Dubai to visit a doctor and prove she hadn’t had any kind of surgery or enhancement performed on her body.

“My doctor was really surprised as she thought I’d had surgery too and said I had the most beautiful natural breasts.”

“God gave me these gifts and I want people to believe me,” she pleads, before giving advice to other women victim of body-shaming.

“If you feel beautiful the way you are, then you are beautiful.”