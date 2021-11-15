Prague and Budapest castles among world’s most “Instagram-friendly”

Prague, Czech Republic – The castles of Prague and Budapest have been ranked among the most “Instagram-friendly” of their kind, a Stokemont study found.

Looking at the number of hashtags used on the popular social media platform in relation to 52 of the world’s most beautiful castles, researchers crowned Versailles, the world-famous French site just outside of Paris, as the most “Instagrammable” in the world with a sum total of 779,000 hashtags.

The former palace of French kings is followed by the fairy-tale Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany (732,000 hashtags) and Prague Castle (691,000), most visited and popular tourist site in the Czech Republic.

Not too far behind, the magnificent Buda Castle of the Hungarian capital comes at the 9th place overall with more than 270,000 hashtag mentions on Instagram.

The historical palace of Hungarian kings since the 13th century comes after the likes of Edinburgh Castle, Mont-Saint-Michel, Windsor Palace, Osaka Castle, and the Alhambra.

With 42,000 mentions, Slovakia’s Spis Castle is ranked 32nd, slightly ahead of its fellow compatriots Bojnice (36th) and Orava (46th).

Poland also made the ranking with Malbork Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, receiving over 37,000 Instagram hashtags according to the study.