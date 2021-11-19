Czech man in hospital after trying to blow up garden mole

Prague, Czech Republic – A Czech man has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries after trying to blow up a mole wreaking havoc in his garden, local media reported.

The man from the southern Bohemian city of Ceske Budejovice resorted to extreme measures, illegally buying powerful fireworks which he then proceeded to detonate in a molehill in his garden.

Registered for professional use only, the F4-type “DUM BUM” fireworks were held down with tiles of concrete by the 45-year-old man who stood on top of them upon detonation.

He was later taken to hospital with serious injuries, including two broken legs, and is still being treated for his wounds at the time of publication.

The recommended safety distance is at least 25 meters when detonating such explosives.

Residents were quoted by local media as hearing a large explosion and seeing white smoking coming from their neighbour’s garden.

Local police used the opportunity to appeal to Czech citizens against the reckless and amateur use of pyrotechnics, especially with the end-of-the-year festivities approaching.

“With New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, let’s be sensible,” said South Bohemian police spokesman Jiri Matzner. “Only buy fireworks in brick-and-mortar stores and strictly follow their handling instructions.”

Ground-dwelling carnivores, moles can prove a significant nuisance for gardeners, with their underground tunnels often creating unseemly mounts, ruining one’s lawns, and providing an easy access to your cherished plants for other rodents.

If detonating high-powered fireworks in molehills isn’t your favourite course of action, here are a few other – and safer – ways to deter and get rid of them.

But experts claim moles can also prove beneficial for gardeners and positively contribute to the ecosystem.

“Don’t begrudge your moles a place to live,” advised gardening expert Roger Mercer. “Learn to put up with them. Consider them a natural part of the fauna of your property.”

A sound advice in the birthplace of mischievous Krtek.