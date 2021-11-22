Czech model Tereza Hluskova freed from Pakistani prison

Prague, Czech Republic – Czech model Tereza Hluskova was released from a Pakistani prison after serving four years for drug smuggling, the Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter.

The 25-year-old model was arrested in January 2018 at the airport in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore and sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for trying to smuggle 9 kg of heroin out of the country.

The black-market value of the package she was in possession of could reach nearly 20 million Kc (nearly €800,000), according to local reports.

Ms. Hluskova, who was 22 years old at the time of her arrest, pleaded innocence and claimed someone else must have planted the drugs in her belongings without her knowledge.

She immediately appealed the verdict, but her case was regularly postponed.

Earlier this month, the Lahore Court of Appeal ruled that Pakistani prosecutors had failed to provide enough evidence to prove Ms. Hluskova’s guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

Acquitting her of all charges against her, the court ordered her release from the Kot Lakhpat prison after almost four years of imprisonment.

Her lawyer Saif ul Malook said that the young model could return directly to the Czech Republic after the paperwork for her release was taken care of.

The Czech embassy in Islamabad helped organize her return home to Prague.

According to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 600 Czech citizens are currently serving prison time abroad, an important number of which for drug-related charges.