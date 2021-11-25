Polish “coke-craving dancing cactus” pulled by Walmart after complaint

Warsaw, Poland – Walmart Canada has reportedly pulled an educational toy from its website after the “dancing cactus toy”, which sings songs in three languages, shocked a Polish-speaking customer with its R-rated lyrics.

“This toy uses swear words and talking about cocaine use, this is not what I ordered for my granddaughter,” Ania Tanner told CTV News Toronto. “It just so happens that I am Polish and when I started to listen to the songs and I heard the words, I was in shock”

According to CTV News, the song is actually a rap by a Polish artist named Cypis. In it, he raps about “doing five grams of cocaine,” suicide, and depression, with many swear words thrown in.

“This is not what I ordered for my granddaughter,” added Ania Tanner, who bought the dancing cactus as a gift from Walmart’s website for around $26. “I just don’t want anybody before Christmas to think this is a great toy and go online and have the same thing happen.”

The rapper in question is reportedly taking legal action against the Chinese toy company for using his song without permission.

Walmart told CTV News Toronto they will pull the educational toy from its website.

“These items are sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace website. We are removing the items while we look into this complaint further,” a Walmart spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.

This singing cactus toy was also sold in Europe through Amazon, which also received complaints about the lyrics that many felt were inappropriate for a children’s toy.

“It should be stated CLEARLY in the description that there are three songs. One is instrumental. One is Spanish. And the other is a Polish song about cocaine,” wrote an irate Amazon reviewer who said they were sending the toy back. “Who the hell advertises as a toy for children that plays songs about cocaine?!?!?” asked another Amazon user.

“Does no one see that all this apropos gift item needs is a little rebranding?”, asks mic.com. “Just rename it, ‘Coke-craving Cactus Dancer’ and let’s all put it on our adults-only list for Santa.”