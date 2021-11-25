Sziget 2022 unveils impressive line-up after two-year break

Budapest, Hungary – After a two-year break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and health restrictions imposed on mass events, Sziget Festival 2022 is coming back with a bang.

Organisers of one of the most popular music festivals in Europe unveiled earlier this week its tentative line-up and main headliners, and it’s pretty big.

Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Stromae, Kings of Leon, Bastille, Lewis Capaldi, and many more talented acts spanning rock, pop, hip-hop, indie, punk, or jazz music: Sziget is betting big for its long-awaited return on the Danube.

“We are enthusiastically preparing for Sziget 2022 with a program worthy of the ‘big return’ after the long break,” said Tamas Kadar, head organiser of the Hungarian festival. “On the main stage, for example, we have announced headliners who will bring their fresh recordings to Sziget.”

“With more than 40 performers now announced, we have a very diverse and attractive line-up for next year’s festival, including world stars, established names, curated musical treats and up-and-coming acts, so overall we have a very strong first announcement to kick off ticket sales for our 2022 edition,” he added.

Should the Covid situation in Hungary allow it, Sziget Festival will be held on Budapest’s Hajógyári island from August 10-15, 2022.

Its last edition dates to the summer of 2019.

First held in 1993, Sziget now attracts over half a million fans from all parts of the world and has established itself as one of the most sought-after music festivals in Europe.

For more information about the program and tickets, you can visit the official website of the festival.