Prague cancels New Year’s celebrations due to Covid

Prague, Czech Republic – New Year’s Eve celebrations planned for January 1, 2022, will all be cancelled because of the pandemic, the city of Prague announced.

The current leadership of the city scrapped fireworks from its New Year’s program a few years back but was planning other ways to properly celebrate the coming of the new year, including video-mapping.

All plans were however cancelled, municipal spokesman Vit Hofman told the Czech News Agency (CTK) this week, as a result of the deteriorating epidemiological situation.

“We would not be able to guarantee the safety of spectators with regard to the transmission of the disease,” he warned.

New Year’s Day celebrations were also cancelled one year ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christmas markets across the Czech Republic, including the most popular ones in Prague, have also been forced to close after the government introduced a nationwide state of emergency in November.

The Czech Republic is facing a rapidly worsening public health situation and is one of the worst-hit countries in the world at the moment.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis implemented a partial lockdown for the unvaccinated almost two weeks ago, with growing talk about mandatory vaccination that could be introduced for selected groups of people, including Czechs aged over 60 years old and healthcare workers.

Czech health authorities additionally announced that vaccine registration for children aged 5 to 11 will start on December 13.