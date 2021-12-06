Extraction 2 shooting shouldn’t have moved to Prague, says Chris Hemsworth

Prague, Czech Republic – Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth regrets that the shooting of Netflix blockbuster Extraction 2 was moved from Australia to Prague, the Daily Mail reported.

In a TV interview, Hemsworth explained the decision to move production from Sidney to the Czech Republic was made to avoid tough COVID restrictions and lockdown measures in Australia.

But as the Czech Republic sees a worrying rise in Covid cases and hospitalisations, this might not have been the best call, the actor, who is himself Australian, argued.

“Initially, the film was supposed to shoot in Sidney, but it was tricky with the lockdowns and so on, so we made the move to Prague,” he explained.

“But Covid cases are pretty rampant here and so we’re now thinking, maybe it was better to stay [in Australia], but it wasn’t my choice.”

Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s most-viewed original movie, Extraction 2 started its four-month shoot in Prague and other undisclosed locations in the Czech Republic at the end of November.

Starring star Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo – the brothers behind Netflix’s most expensive production The Gray Man (also partly filmed in Prague).

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Covid situation in Europe, Chris Hemsworth appears to be enjoying his time in the Czech capital.

Shortly after his arrival in the Czech Republic, the Avengers actor posted a short clip showing him and his wife Elsa Pataky enjoying a cream-filled trdelnik in Prague’s city centre.

Another video posted last week on the actor’s Instagram page showed Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave on the first day of shooting travelling on a train through the snowy Czech landscape.

“We’re here in Prague. Two things are different from the last film. One: very, very cold,” he says (the first Extraction was mainly shot in India and Bangladesh). “Two: I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned.”