Czechs and Hungarians among world’s best Duolingo language learners

Prague, Czech Republic – Czechs and Hungarians rank among the world’s hardest-working nations when it comes to learning a new language, according to Duolingo’s 2021 report.

Czechs are Duolingo’s most persistent language learners

With the single highest number of lessons completed per learner, Czechs this year rank first in the world, followed by the Japanese, Belarusians, Germans (former number one) and Hungarians (ex-number three).

Note that the ranking only looks at the number of lessons completed per learner and does not necessarily reflect how well each of them performs in the Duolingo exercises.

The most downloaded and popular language app in the world, Duolingo offers courses for 40 languages to more than 500 million users.

English keeps the crown, Asian languages growing fast

Among the highlights of this past year, it won’t come as a surprise that English remains the most learned foreign language (including in all four Visegrad countries), followed by French, Spanish and German.

The latter was the second most popular language in Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Considered among Central and Eastern Europe’s best English speakers by several international studies, Poles on the other hand appeared more prone to choose Spanish rather than German as a second choice.

Building on the growth already observed in 2020, Asian languages are becoming more and more popular among Duolingo users, with Japanese now surpassing Italian as the 5th most popular language on the app, Korean flagged as the fastest-growing language in countries like France, Germany, Brazil and India, and Chinese overtaking both Russian and Portuguese to reach the 8th spot worldwide.

In the miscellaneous category, we’ll also learn that Swedish is the most learned language in Sweden, while Finnish is the second most downloaded in Finland – in both cases, large numbers of foreigners studying the local language, mostly for work and employment purposes.

The 2021 Duolingo Language Report, whose main results were published a few days ago, includes data about the app’s millions of users between October 2020 and September 2021. Countries with fewer than 5,000 users were excluded from the study to protect user privacy.