Poland’s “Leave No Traces” makes Oscars shortlist

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s submission for next year’s Oscars Leave No Traces (Zeby nie bylo sladów), directed by Jan P. Matuszynski, has made the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia all missed out.

Films from a total 93 countries were eligible in the race this year, but only 15 movies made the cut and were selected to be on the shortlist. Other selected movies include Denmark’s Flee, Finland’s Compartment No. 6, Japan’s Drive My Car, Kosovo’s Hive, Iran’s A Hero, Italy’s The Hand of God and Norway’s The Worst Person in the World.

The Czech Republic’s Zatopek, about the life and career of the Olympic champion, Hungary’s supernatural horror Post Mortem and Slovakia’s 107 Mothers were not shortlisted.

Although there weren’t many surprises, for some the most shocking omission will likely be French entry and Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane from director Julia Ducournau, who missed the cut after she became only the second woman ever to win the Palme, after Jane Campion.

The five nominees will be announced on February 8 next year, while the ceremony itself will be held on March 27, 2022.

Poland was the first European country to submit its bid for next year’s Oscars in early September, with Leave No Traces, starring Tomasz Zietek and Mateusz Górski.

Based on a true story and on Cezary Lazarewizc’s book “Leave No Traces: The Case of Grzegorz Przemyk”, the film is set in communist Poland in the early 1980s during martial law, and follows the struggles of a man who witnesses the state-actioned murder of a high school student.

“One of the questions that got into my mind while reading [the book] was how many things can you actually find out about what happened there? How much of the truth can you get?” explained director Jan P. Matuszynski, who is best known for having directed The Last Family (Ostatnia rodzina, 2016) about the life of legendary Polish painter Zdzislaw Beksinski.

Leave No Traces was selected earlier this year for the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Despite an impressive total of 12 nominations for Best Foreign Language Film – from Polanski’s Knife in the Water (1964) to Cold War (2019) and Corpus Christi (2020) – Poland only won the award once with Ida (2015) directed by Pawel Pawlikowski. You can check out the whole list in our dedicated article.