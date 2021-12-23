Central Europe has a lot to offer, even for the most experienced travelers. Take the Czech Republic, for example. It is a beautiful, small country with rich culture and beautiful nature. Any tourist would be blessed to spend about a week or so in a country like this, especially around the winter holidays. However, regardless of what time of the year you plan to visit Prague or other famous Czech cities, you won’t be disappointed.

Each city has something to offer for any taste and expectations. But for now, let’s see what you can see and where to go. This is the list of the most popular tourist destinations in and around Prague.

Prague Castle

It’s mostly only in Europe that we can all enjoy the spectacular views of wonderful ancient castles. The Czech Republic is no exception. Usually, the very first tourist attraction people see there is Prague Castle located in the Czech capital. It means that you can’t miss this construction even if you try. However, why would you try it? How often do we get to see a 1,000 years old castle perfectly preserved and open for tourists?

Prague Castle used to be the residence for all the rulers who claimed to own that region at the time. Recently it has been the home to many Czech presidents who lived in the castle, although the current president chose to live in a different location. Still, Prague Castle has a lot to offer for everyone and is a rare opportunity to see the largest and one of the oldest castles in the world. Not bad, right?

St. Vitus Cathedral

Anyone who is not new to traveling across European countries knows their love for cathedrals. Well, the Czech Republic has been under a lot of influence from Western Europe over the past several centuries. It means that this county, too, has a magnificent famous cathedral of its own. St. Vitus Cathedral attracts thousands of tourists every year. No wonder why! You may think it’s a remarkable building just by looking at it from the outside, but wait till you go inside. Nothing can outshine the gorgeous stained glass windows or beautiful ornaments inside the main hall.

St. Vitus Cathedral is almost as old as Prague Castle. First, it was built as a part of the castle. Later, however, the church was renovated and expanded. Still, you get to visit two places on our list all at once, which is a great bonus.

Prague Charles Bridge

Charles Bridge is one of the oldest constructions in Prague that all tourists simply must see. In fact, you will probably walk on it on your very first day in Prague, even if you haven’t planned it. The thing is, this bridge is right in the historical part of the town that attracts tourists the most. So, all the paths lead to this place anyway. However, once you are there, do notice the beauty and might of this unique bridge. Keep in mind it was built over 500 years ago and is still standing. By the way, all Spider-Man fans have an extra reason to visit the bridge, don’t they? After all, this bridge was a place for quite a plot shift in the movie, which hardly anyone can forget.

“Bone Church” in Sedlec

Those who want something more, something unusual, can always go to a small town close to Prague called Sedlec and visit one of its world-famous churches, known as the “Bone Church“, which perfectly describes what you are about to witness inside that building. Spooky, huh? This gothic chapel was built around six centuries ago. However, it would have been just like any other church of that time if not for one little exception. The inside decorations of this chapel are fully made of human bones.

Studies of those bones showed that it took about two centuries to fully complete the church’s decor. Thus, the remains of around 70,000 people have been collected and displayed to decorate the rooms. As a result, everything inside the building is fashioned (in a quite chilling manner) with only bones and skulls. So we have to note that visiting such a place can be quite a daring experience and it is surely not for the faint-hearted travelers.

Bottom Line

Why don't you visit this amazing country right in the heart of Europe? Its streets speak of this country's long and rich history better than any textbook can. Most towns look simultaneously familiar due to all Western influences and yet so new and original due to the Czech culture. Moreover, the small size and great public transportation system make it easy to travel around a few cities before you need to fly home.