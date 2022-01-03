Czech night train and Budapest museum ranked among “best new things to do in 2022”

Budapest, Hungary – A new night train between the Czech Republic and Belgium, as well as a highly anticipated museum in Budapest have been ranked by TimeOut among the 22 best new things to do in the world in 2022.

Put together by the magazine’s global network of editors, travel writers and contributing journalists, the list “features the 22 very best experiences, events and new openings in the world in 2022”.

A “palace of musical miracles” in Budapest

“It includes monumental new museums and attractions, long-awaited comebacks for much-loved festivals, blockbuster theatre productions, and more,” according to chief-editor Caroline McGinn.

“This is the only list you need to discover the world’s coolest cultural experiences for 2022,” she added.

Ranked second worldwide and opening to the public early 2022, the Hungarian House of Music is dedicated to Hungarian musicians, composers and artists who left their mark on world music – including Ferenc Liszt, Béla Bartók, Zoltán Kodály, György Ligeti and Zoltán Kocsis – and appears bound to make a deep impression on music-lovers and visitors of all ages.

Designed by Japanese star architect Sou Fujimoto as part of the Liget Budapest initiative to rehabilitate City Park, the 9,000-square-meter project “features a roof perforated with 100 or so cavities that allow natural light, trees and sound to infiltrate two performance venues, exhibition spaces and library […] linked by magnificent spiral staircases,” TimeOut editors write.

You can learn more about the awe-inspiring project here.

Night trains, festivals, and urban feasts

Falling asleep in Prague only to wake up 800 kilometers away in Brussels? This will be possible with Regiojet’s new night-train line operating between the Czech and Belgian capitals via must-see destinations such as Dresden, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

Ranked by TimeOut as one of the best new experiences to undertake in 2022, the Prague-Brussels sleeper train is part of a bigger push by Regiojet and other European operators to bring back the joys and convenience of night trains across the EU.

As reporter earlier by Kafkadesk, this could also include a very appealing night route between the Polish capital of Warsaw and Ostend, a coastal city in north-western Belgium. Such a line would include stops in Poznan, Berlin, Hanover, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Brussels, among other cities.

Other finalists in the best things to do this year, according to TimeOut, include the Maison Gainsbourg (Paris), the National Museum of Norway (Oslo), the Museum of Broadway (New York), the Games of Thrones Studio Tour (Belfast), the Grand Egyptian Museum (Giza), the Taipei Performing Arts Center, and the entire Serbian city of Novi Sad, which is European Capital of Culture 2022.