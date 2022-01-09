Two Czechs fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine charged with terrorism

Prague, Czech Republic – Two Czech citizens who fought alongside pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine are facing terrorism charges, the High Public Prosecutor’s office in Prague announced on its website.

According to the charges filed by Czech authorities, the two men were involved in separatist units between 2015 and 2020. Criminal charges were first brought against them at Prague’s Municipal Court last December.

If found guilty of terrorist activities within an organized group, they could face lengthy jail terms.

This isn’t the first such case in the Czech Republic.

Earlier this month, Czech national Martin Sukup was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for his involvement in the war in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. Several Czech citizens received similar prison sentences last year.

The war in eastern Ukraine has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people, and displaced tens of thousands more.

On Sunday, high-stake tripartite negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia kicked off in Geneva with the declared goal of deescalating rising tensions in eastern Ukraine and finding a diplomatic solution to the years-long conflict.

The talks in Switzerland come against the backdrop of an unprecedented Russian military buildup at the border with Ukraine over the past several weeks, which has sparked growing concerns Moscow was preparing for a full-scale invasion of its western neighbour.