Robert Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi to win FIFA Player of the Year

Warsaw, Poland – After missing out on the prestigious Ballon d’Or, Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Robert Lewandowski claimed the prize ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and PSG’s Lionel Messi, who had beaten the Polish striker to win his record seventh Ballon d’Or in November.

Robert Lewandowski was influential as Bayern Munich defended their Bundesliga title and won the Club World Cup and the German Super Cup. In doing so, he broke the late Gerd Muller‘s 49-year record for scoring the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 league appearances.

He also scored nine goals in 11 appearances for Poland, including three at Euro. In doing so, he became the first Polish player to score in three consecutive European Championships.

“If you you asked me a few years ago, I would have said it is impossible to break that record and score that many goals in the Bundesliga,” said Lewandowski via video link after receiving the award.

“But now he (Muller) is not with us anymore and I also say thank you to him because this record would not be possible without him. He set so many – and for the next generation of players it was to try and beat it.”

It is a great honor and pleasure to receive the title of FIFA The Best Men's Player 🏆



Thank you for your votes and your support 🙏#TheBest @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/GdLwawCNK8 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) January 17, 2022

Despite a stellar year, the Polish striker was overlooked for the Ballon d’Or in November and failed to become the first Polish player to win football’s most pretigious award.

Widely considered one of the best players in the world today, Guinness record-holder Robert Lewandowski came to play in Germany over ten years ago, starting off at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich in 2014. He’s won the Bundesliga title no less than eight times (twice with Dortmund, six times with Munich) since starting off in Germany’s top football league.

Lewandowski is also the all-time top scorer for Poland with 74 international goals.