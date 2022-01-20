Czech millionaire’s fast-driving stunt criticised by German government

Prague, Czech Republic – The German Ministry of Transport has criticised a fast-driving stunt by Czech millionaire and investor Radim Passer.

As shown in a video published on YouTube, Passer drove his Bugatti Chiron supersports car to a speed of up to 417 kilometers per hour (259 mph) on a 10-kilometer-stretch of the German A2 highway between Berlin and Hannover.

The Czech millionaire insists safety was paramount and that proper precautions were taken during the stunt, performed last year.

Large stretches of Germany’s autobahns famously have no official speed limit.

But in a statement released this week, the German Transport Minister criticised “any behaviour that could lead to endangering road users” and reminded that “anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered, obstructed or inconvenienced more than is avoidable under the circumstances.”

The video shows Passer’s Bugatti overtaking several cars along the way, while the stunt appears to have been performed at twilight.

The Czech businessman is also seen taking his hands off the wheel at the end of the video to celebrate the feat, the third fastest drive down the autobahn that fell short of the 1938 record of 268.8 mph.

Worth more than 6,5 billion Kc (around €270 million) according to Forbes, Radim Passer is the 33rd richest person in the Czech Republic.