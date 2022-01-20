Polish scientists create first detailed map of The Witcher

Warsaw, Poland – If you’ve been racking your brain to figure out where in the world is Kaer Morhen or how long it takes to travel to Cintra (considering you don’t portal your way there), your prayers have been answered.

A team of geographers at the University of Warsaw created the world’s first detailed map of the fictional world of The Witcher.

Following the adventures of monster-hunter Gerald of Rivia, the popular fantasy series of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski became one of Netflix’s biggest commercial successes after the release of the first season in 2019 starring Henry Cavill in the lead role.

The eagerly anticipated second season was released on the streaming platform last month, immediately attracting millions of viewers.

Part of the series “Poland in the contemporary world” highlighting Polish soft power through a number of cultural products and achievements (including foreign film locations in Poland or a blueprint of Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski’s record-breaking career), the Witcher’s map details the topography and location of cities, islands, kingdom borders and rivers.

“I have read the books many times, played all the games and followed all the things related to the Witcher,” said project leader Marcin Wereszczyński, adding that having a detailed map of the imaginary fantasy world enables to follow the fate and motivations of the characters, understand local geopolitics and visualize the topography of the continent.

Several maps had already been created by die-hard fans of the series, but none as detailed as the one produced by the University of Warsaw geographers.

M. Wereszczyński explained that distances and locations sometimes differed between the books, the TV series and the video game developed by CD Projekt Red, first released in 2007 and a driving force behind the global success of Poland’s video game industry.

Some geographic features and names were also invented for the purpose of the map, its designers said.

You can view a more detailed version of the map right here and follow the fascinating project on Facebook.