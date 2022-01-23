Slovakia’s Zuzana Čaputová is most popular political leader in Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová has retained her status as the most popular foreign leader in neighbouring Czech Republic.

Slovak president highly popular among Czechs

According to a CVVM poll conducted at the end of last year, some 64% of Czechs trust Slovakia’s head of state, compared to 16% of respondents who do not consider her trustworthy.

As in previous years, it seems that many Czechs wouldn’t mind swapping leaders with their neighbours to the east: only 31% of them trust their own president Miloš Zeman.

Elected in 2019 as the first female president in the history of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová is the only politician trusted by more than half of Czech respondents. Her role is largely ceremonial however, with most of the executive political power concentrated in the hands of the Prime Minister and his government.

The other most trusted – or rather, least distrusted – politicians are France’s Emmanuel Macron (41% of positive opinion), former German chancellor Angela Merkel (33%), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (32%), Miloš Zeman (31%), US President Joe Biden (29%) and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban (28%).

Slovak Prime Minister largely unknown

A telling sign of Czechs’ general feeling of mistrust towards most foreign leaders, the share of positive opinions is higher than negative ones in only three cases (Čaputová, Macron and former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz).

Interestingly, a vast majority of the population in the Czech Republic (68%) do not know who Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger is – a share of “don’t knows” similar to the one recorded for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg or German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

As for the least trustworthy foreign leader, Czechs have elected Russian President Vladimir Putin (70% of respondents don’t trust him), followed by North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un (67%) and former US President Donald Trump (65%).