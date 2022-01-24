European activists to take center stage at Budapest forum

Budapest, Hungary – After Cluj-Napoca and Madrid in 2019, the European Lab forum is heading to Budapest next month for a one-day event dedicated to European youth and the future of activism.

Taking place on Saturday, February 5, at Auróra, the well-known underground cultural hotbed in the Hungarian capital’s pulsating Eight District, the innovative forum will bring together climate activists, journalists, and other actors of today’s independent cultural sector from all over Europe for a series of debates and workshops.

From the future of journalism to climate change and women’s rights, the forum will tackle the great trends and challenges shaping the future of activism with the aim sketching out collective horizons at the dawn of 2022, designated by the European Commission as the “European Year of Youth”.

Their goal: To give a voice to all those people across Europe who are pushing back boundaries and opening up new perspectives through the strength of their ideas and the power of their activism.

European Lab Budapest is organized as part of the “Sphera Days”, a series of five workshops which took place across Europe throughout 2021. Supported by the European Commission’s DG Connect and made up of ten independent media and creative organizations, the Sphera platform aims to reinvent the European media space with a new, authentic social-media driven narrative dedicated to Generation Z.

“What we are really excited about is the fact that we will welcome a strong diversity of speakers from Eastern and Central Europe, with people from Kosovo, Poland, Serbia, North Macedonia… and of course from Hungary!” said organizer Laurent Bigarella to our friends at Lazy Women.

“We do our best to ‘de-westernize’ our curation approach throughout our activities”, he added.

The forum will kick off at 11am with a workshop on the state of European journalism, led by Alexander Damiano Ricci and Martina Di Pirro of Sphera, the first decentralized hub for alternative media across Europe. It will be followed by a second workshop on the role of empowering youth, which will present how K2.0, one of the few independent online magazines in Kosovo and the region, has mainstreamed youth in its planning and editorial activities.

Other panels include “The shape of the media for future generations”, in which Kafkadesk contributor Zsofi Borsi of Lazy Women will take part alongside Marcin Liminowicz from Poland, as well as “New waves of activism” with Extinction Rebellion’s Lilla Nosza and Artivist Network‘s Daniel Rupaszov, both from Hungary, and Girls* to the Front’s Agata Barbara, from Poland.

The one-day event will comprise in total of four panel discussions, two workshops and an exhibition before being wrapped up by a whole night of concerts and DJ sets co-curated by Budapest-based online music radio Lahmacun. You can find the complete program here.

Completely free of charge, European Lab Budapest is open to all upon registration.

The European Lab project was launched in 2011 by the French non-for-profit organization Arty Farty, with the support of the European Union. It aims to bring together, at the European level, a new generation of emerging and innovative cultural actors, around a shared reflection on and commitment to the future of culture.

Over the course of 10 years and 26 forums, from Seoul to Madrid, European Lab has brought together nearly 1,500 speakers and a series of young, engaged audiences eager to offer new narratives, to decipher current issues and to act for the future.

Using its forums as a launchpad, European Lab pursues its activities all year round in the form of cultural programming, editorial content creation and debate design. You can find out more about their work on their website.