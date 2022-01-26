Czech tourist fined and banned over topless Venice picture

Prague, Czech Republic – A Czech tourist was handed a fine and temporary ban after an insensitive photoshoot in Venice, local media reported.

The 30-year-old woman was ordered to pay €350 and received an antisocial behaviour order, which comes with a 48-hour ban and an additional €100 fine.

Czech woman fined in Venice for topless photoshoot

The punishment was issued after a passer-by alerted local police that a woman was bathing topless in the city’s lagoon, leaving her belongings on a monument honouring Italian war heroes under fascism.

Still bare-breasted, she then posed for a picture next to a statue paying homage to a murdered female partisan.

“Her boyfriend and another woman had jumped over the barrier and were on the monument, to take better photos of her,” Venice resident Mario Nason told CNN.

“They stood there beside her clothes that she’d left [on the monument], just as you do on the beach.”

Some reports claim the young Czech tourist was posing in a way that imitated the dead partisan’s posture.

“How is this a problem?”

“It was incredible because [the tourists] were asking, ‘How is this a problem?’ They didn’t have the slightest inkling of what they were doing,” said Nason.

“Why do people do these things in Venice that they wouldn’t do elsewhere?”, he lamented.

Cases of tourists’ misbehaviour or general lack of concern for locals are sadly common in the City of Canals, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe and an unfortunate example of the negative impact of mass tourism.

“They probably didn’t know the statue of the woman lying there was a dead partisan,” Nason concluded, but “just because you have the urge to do something doesn’t mean you should do it.”

Earlier this month, Italian authorities announced plans to limit the number of tourists allowed in Venice in a bid to discourage one-day visits and encourage “slower tourism”.