Will Prague get its own floating swimming pool?

Prague, Czech Republic – Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib tweeted that he was in favour of setting up a floating pool on the Vltava river.

Polling for a pool

First put forward in 2017 by former mayor Adriana Krnáčová but never implemented, this project has divided local residents and policymakers over the past five years.

“Would a floating pool according to a design by Petr Janda / Brainwork suit Prague? I’m interested in your opinion. Myself, I say yes!”, Hřib wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Slušely by Praze plovoucí lázně podle návrhu Petra Jandy/Brainwork? Zajímá mě váš názor. ☺️

Za sebe říkám ano! Proč? Vzniklo by jedinečné atraktivní rekreační místo přímo pod Vyšehradskou skálou. Krásná tečka ve veřejném prostoru na konci celé povltavské promenády. pic.twitter.com/25hSxo1U88 — Zdeněk Hřib (@ZdenekHrib) January 25, 2022

“Why? A unique and attractive recreational place would be created directly below the Vyšehrad cliff. [It would be] a beautiful endpoint in the public space of the promenade along the Vltava.”

The Pirate mayor of Prague asked his followers to give their opinion so municipal authorities can have a general idea of the level of public support, or lack thereof, for the floating swimming pool.

A majority of the responses on social media were positive at the time of publication. You can look at the video below to see how the two-level structure could look like.

Revitalisation of the Prague riverbank

Along with his counterpart from Bratislava Matúš Vallo, Zdeněk Hřib was recently ranked as one of the five top European mayors of 2021, including for his actions in favour of “mobility, cultural events, climate action, infrastructure and energy projects.”

Prague residents may already be familiar with the Brainwork design studio, responsible for the round cubicles installed along the city’s Náplavka riverbanks.

There was also talk about installing the floating poll slightly outside of the city centre, but Hřib now appears to be set on its location near the former fortress of Vyšehrad.

The implementation of the project could cost from 150-200 million Kc (€6-8 million), according to official estimates. Hřib said Prague was negotiating with the European Commission to secure EU funds for the revitalisation of public spaces across the city.