Czech annual deaths reach highest level since 1945

Prague, Czech Republic – More people have died last year in the Czech Republic than in any other year since the end of World War II, according to the latest figures released by the statistical office (ČSÚ).

Nearly 140,000 people died in 2021, the highest annual mortality rate in over 75 years and just 10,000 more than in 2020, when the pandemic first hit the Czech Republic.

Year on year, the number of deaths increased by 15% from 2019 to 2020, followed by another 8% increase from 2020 to 2021.

The pandemic appeared to have taken a greater toll on men than on women and impacted the most disproportionately 55- to 74-year-old people.

The male and female mortality rate increased year-on-year by 10% and 6% respectively.

Men in the Czech Republic saw their life expectancy fall by 1.1 year to 74.2 years as a result of the pandemic, while women reported a slightly lower decline of 0.8 year to 80.6.

According to official data from the Ministry of Health, more than 24,000 people died in 2021 from Covid-19, around twice as much as during the first year of the pandemic.

The first three months of 2021 were the deadliest, followed by the last two of the year when the fifth wave hit the Czech Republic which, however, had had time to vaccinate a majority of its population by then.

According to Our World in Data based on figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the Czech Republic had the eighth highest Covid death rate per capita in the world at the end of January.