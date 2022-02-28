Road to Kossuth Square #1 – Hungarian foreign policy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Hungarians will go to the polls on April 3 to decide who will represent them in parliament in the next 4 years. Every week until the election, in our podcast Road to Kossuth Square, we discuss and analyse the issues dominating Hungarian politics and the most recent events of the campaign.

The limited series is hosted by the head of Kafkadesk’s Budapest Office, Ábel Bede. Each episode will concern an issue that influenced Hungarian politics in the past decade as well as the most important events of the campaign from the respective week.

In our first episode, we are discussing Hungary’s foreign policy and the country’s relationship with the EU and the V4. We also talk about the reaction of Fidesz, the United Opposition, and the Hungarian public to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our guest is foreign-policy journalist and V4 specialist, Gergő Illés, who is a contributor to Hungarian-language European affairs newsletter, Gemist.

By Ábel Bede

Ábel Bede was born in Budapest and has two degrees in History from Durham University. He specialised in Central Europan history and has been contributing to Kafkadesk since 2019. Feel free to check out more of his articles right here!