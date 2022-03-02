Czechs raise tens of millions of crowns at Ukraine benefit concert

Prague, Czech Republic – A benefit concert organised in Prague on Tuesday evening raised millions of crowns for Ukraine.

According to the organisers Czech Television, the three-hour-long concert held on Wenceslas Square and broadcast live on television led to 22.5 million Kc (around €875,000) in SMS donations.

The latest donations complement the 158 million Kc (over €6 million) already sent to the SOS Ukraine set up by Czech non-profit group People In Need, whose co-founder Šimon Pánek was among the speakers at yesterday’s event.

All the money will be used to provide urgent humanitarian help to Ukrainians and victims of the Russian invasion.

Several leading Czech artists took part in the benefit concert, including Tomáš Klus, Marie Rottrová, Mirai, Michal Hrůza and Chinaski as well as members of the State Opera and the Czech Philharmonic. The concert ended with the Ukrainian anthem performed by the choir of the Czech National Theatre.

Úterního Koncertu pro Ukrajinu se zúčastní i Jiří Suchý, Michal Hrůza, Olympic, Mirai a řada dalších umělců. Přispět na sbírku @CLOVEKVTISNI #SOSUkrajina můžete ale už teď, a to zasláním dárcovské zprávy: DMS SOSUKRAJINA 30, 60 nebo 90 na číslo 87 777 nebo pomocí QR kódu níže. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/p9F2hDATg3 — Česká televize (@CzechTV) February 27, 2022

Thousands of people attended the event, many of them donning the colours of the Ukrainian flag or holding signs in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyjnis delivered a short speech at the end of the concert, thanking Czechs for the unprecedented wave of solidarity that has swept the country since last week.

Another benefit concert will be held on Thursday, March 3, in the Kampa park in the centre of Prague, with the support of over a hundred Czech cultural institutions.