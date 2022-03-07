“Country style” places to visit in Central Europe!

Is there anything more relaxing than taking a stroll down the streets of a countryside state, dousing up the unique touch of elegance while understanding the ins and outs of the people who live in the town? There are towns from all over the world that made a list, including Chochołów in Poland or even Gödöllő in Hungary. You’re likely to discover a fantastic “country style” state to visit on your next trip.

Chochołów, Poland

Chochołów, is a wonderful village in the administrative district of Gmina Czarny Dunajec, within Nowy Targ County, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, in southern Poland, near the border with Slovakia.

Chochołów is a village filled with serene wooden houses of Polish heritage built by the Góral highlanders so you will feel like traveling in time with the detailed environment and a culture that they have maintained for centuries.

It became known as the site of the 1846 Chochołów uprising against foreign oppression throughout the 19th-century Austrian Partition of Poland. Its economy is closely related to the popular Polish-Slovakian border crossing.

Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia

Just 60 kilometers from Vienna, Bratislava is the capital and largest city of Slovakia. This city of less than half a million inhabitants is small enough to visit in a day or a little more. And it has enough attractions to make you go home fascinated. You do not believe me? Seriously, do not listen to those who say that visiting Bratislava is not worth it. It seemed to me a fairytale city, vibrant, dynamic, and perfect for an economic getaway.

The Castle is, without a doubt, one of the essential places to see in Bratislava. This square, white fortress stands on a rocky hill by the Danube in the center of the Slovak capital. Originally built between the 9th and 18th centuries, on May 28, 1811, it suffered a great fire that destroyed it. Bratislava Castle was in ruins until the 1950s, when the local government decided to completely rebuild it.

If you don’t have much time, you don’t need to go inside the fortress. Taking a stroll through its gardens, looking up over the rooftops of Bratislava and the mighty Danube and around it should quench your thirst for castles. Inside it today are the exhibits of the Slovak National Museum, the Treasury Chamber, the National Council of the Slovak Republic and even a concert hall.

Gödöllő, Hungary

Gödöllő, Hungary

The small town of Gödöllő is located about thirty kilometers from Budapest. It is frequented by numerous tourists who, after visiting the capital of Hungary, want to see what its surroundings offer. Gödöllő, being one of the closest cities to Budapest, is ideal for a day trip.

Beautiful Gödöllő sits in a clean, green area with forests all around. There are no industrial plants to pollute the area, so the air here is cleaner than average in Hungary

And in difference from other country places in the United States like Skagway in Alaska or Genova at the Lake in Ohio where betting is growing, and the entertainment of hotels, casinos and huge shows have taken over the cultural origins; Europe, have a sense that time stopped for centuries, creating an immersive experience of traveling to the 1900’s, just a couple of miles away from the capital city.

To Wrap Up

Small towns all over the globe have a nice vibe and friendly people. It’s possible to find places where there aren’t many people, but they still have a lot of restaurants and things to do. It’s time to get away from the city masses and organize your “country style” vacation this summer.