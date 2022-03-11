What are the most popular video games developed in Poland?

Warsaw, Poland – When thinking of countries with booming video game industries, one will immediately think of the likes of behemoths like the United States and Japan. But gaming is a global business, with pioneers of the industry working all over the globe.

Today let’s take a closer look at Poland, which sits well within the top 10 game developing countries in the world, spotlighting some of the greatest games to come out of its game-loving borders.

The Witcher

Whether it’s through the games, the recent TV show or even the original books themselves, chances are you’ve come into contact with The Witcher franchise at some point in the last twenty years as it has utterly exploded in global popularity.

While Andrzej Sapkowski’s original series of six fantasy novels had previously been adapted into comic books, board games and even snuck its way onto cinema screens in 2001, the series was still niche.

Polish developers CD Projekt Red changed this, bringing the franchise into the gaming world. And the rest is history, with the franchise growing in popularity until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt absolutely took the gaming world by storm in 2015.

Shadow Warrior

Whether it be for the unique blend of action or the chuckle-worthy wisecracks found throughout its narrative, Shadow Warrior is a franchise which has a cult following.

The series sees players embody Lo Wang, a modern ninja warrior as he takes on hordes of demons.

1990’s gamers may remember the original series of three titles released between 1997 and 2005, but modern gamers will be more familiar with the reboot series, developed in Poland by studio Flying Wild Hog, which provided the series with a new, upgraded look and feel.

Not to mention, the latest in the series was recently released!

Call of Juarez

Before Red Dead Redemption, the best way western fans could take their passion for the wild west into the world of gaming was Call of Juarez. Created by Paweł Selinger and developed by Techland in the small city of Ostrów Wielkopolski, the franchise became a hit on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3.

While the 2006 release spawned three sequels, all of which were received almost as well as the original, the game became overshadowed by the Red Dead franchise, which offered a totally different vision of the west – giving players a much larger open world to explore.

The Medium

Recent psychological hit The Medium was released with great fanfare in 2021, but received a mix of reviews. The game, a psychological horror puzzler played in third person, is understandably a relatively niche affair which, when paired with releasing exclusively on next-gen consoles (and PC) led to some complexity within the launch.

However, those who managed to experience the game will remember it for a long time. It’s mixture of deep, historical plot, satisfying puzzles and intriguing world which engages in the world of spirits.

Developed by Bloober Team, also the team behind our next entry, it’s no surprise the game is as good as it is.

Layers of Fear

Developed by Bloober Team, Layers of Fear quickly became a cult hit for fans of horror games, despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release. Through its gothic-inspired settings, immersive thrills and bone-chilling atmosphere, Layers of Fear is a horror game players will remember.

Interestingly, Bloober Team drew a lot of inspiration from the teaser game P.T., which itself has become among the greatest cult classics in horror game history.

Now available across most major previous-gen platforms there’s no reason not to dive into Layers of Fear – well, that is unless you’re terrified of horror!

Cyberpunk 2077

Perhaps both the most anticipated game in recent memory and the most disappointing launch, Cyberpunk 2077 is a marvel to behold.

Taking everything they learnt from their extensive work on the Witcher franchise and porting it into a cyberpunk themed future, developers CD Projekt Red pulled out all the stops when it came to building a large, compelling and truly immersive game.

Unfortunately, a rushed release and bugs at launch led to a major backlash, with distributors like Sony removing the game from its storefront entirely while offering up refunds. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red managed to dodge the legal fallout of this, slowly patching up the game to fix all the performance bugs, resulting in a game which is truly amazing to behold.