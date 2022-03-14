Czech Republic plans to double military aid to Ukraine

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech government plans to bolster its military aid to Ukraine and increase it two-fold, officials announced on Sunday.

The Czech Republic has approved military aid worth 725 million Kc (about €29 million) since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

In an interview with Czech Television on Sunday, Defence Minister Jana Černochová declared the Czech Republic’s planned deliveries would double the country’s military aid to Ukraine.

Details of the shipments were not disclosed for security reasons.

The information was also confirmed by government spokesman Václav Smolka with CNN.

In the same interview, Černochová criticized the United Nations for its failure to act in Ukraine and called for the UN to send peacekeepers to secure humanitarian corridors.

Held talks with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson and 🇨🇿 PM @P_Fiala. Talked about 🇺🇦 people's struggle against Russian aggression, about Russia's criminal attacks on civilians. Thanked the partners for their important support. We appreciate it. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

The Czech Defence Minister is due to meet with her American and British counterparts this week to discuss the issue.

Following the outbreak of the war, the Czech Republic has additionally sent troops to neighbouring countries like Slovakia to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and help deal with the massive influx of war refugees.

An estimated 200,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the country since the beginning of the conflict.

Earlier this month, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the Czech Republic would be able to accommodate a quarter million refugees from Ukraine, a threshold expected to be reached soon.