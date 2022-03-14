Road to Kossuth Square #3 – How new is the Hungarian New Left?

Hungarians will go to the polls on April 3 to decide who will represent them in parliament in the next 4 years. Every week until the election, in our podcast Road to Kossuth Square, we discuss and analyse the issues dominating Hungarian politics and the most recent events of the campaign.

In this episode, we are discussing the Hungarian New Left and its influence. Though it struggles to find political representation, the Hungarian New Left has managed to build up a significant presence in the Hungarian media with a prominent news site, Mérce, and Hungary’s number 1 current-affairs YouTube channel Partizán which many argue now essentially functions as Hungary’s public broadcaster.

The left also contributed significantly to the Unity of the Opposition as the so-called anti-slave law protests in December 2018 were the first time Hungary’s opposition parties officially organised a protest together.

To discuss the origins, challenges, and influence of the Hungarian New Left, I’m going to talk to Csaba Tibor Tóth, a left-wing journalist at Mérce. We are also going to discuss the Opposition’s manifesto and the parties’ reaction to the collapse of the forint and difficulties at the petrol stations.

Road to Kossuth Square is a limited series hosted by the head of Kafkadesk’s Budapest Office, Ábel Bede. Each episode will concern an issue that influenced Hungarian politics in the past decade as well as the most important events of the campaign from the respective week.

In our first episode, we discussed Hungary’s foreign policy and the country’s relationship with the EU and the V4. We also spoke about the reaction of Fidesz, the United Opposition, and the Hungarian public to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our guest was foreign-policy journalist and V4 specialist, Gergő Illés, who is a contributor to Hungarian-language European affairs newsletter, Gemist.

In our second episode, we spoke about the relationship between Hungarian politics and the Church, and how Christianity came to play such a prominent role in the politics of Hungary, one of the least religious countries in Europe. Our guest was freelance journalist Alex Faludy.

By Ábel Bede

Ábel Bede was born in Budapest and has two degrees in History from Durham University. He specialised in Central Europan history and has been contributing to Kafkadesk since 2019. Feel free to check out more of his articles right here!