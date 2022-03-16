Polish leader calls for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s deputy Prime Minister and de-facto leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said an international peacekeeping mission should be deployed in Ukraine.

During a press conference on Tuesday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Kaczynski called for a NATO mission to be set up “to provide humanitarian and peaceful aid to Ukraine”.

But “this cannot be an unarmed mission”, he added, saying peacekeepers should be “protected by armed forces”.

Kaczynski, along with the Prime Ministers of Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, travelled to besieged Kyiv on Tuesday in a surprise and audacious show of support to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian population facing Russian invasion.

Europe must understand that if it loses Ukraine it will never be the same again. It will no longer be Europe. Rather it will be a defeated, humiliated and pathetic version of its former self. I want a strong and resolute Europe. pic.twitter.com/ENMRSDNuVU — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) March 15, 2022

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are the first foreign leaders to visit Kyiv since the beginning of the war three weeks ago.

“I think that we need a peacekeeping mission from NATO, or even possibly from a larger international structure, but a mission that will be able to defend itself and that will operate on Ukrainian territory […] with the agreement of the president and the government of Ukraine,” Kaczynski, who is also the chairman of Poland’s ruling PiS party, declared.

Other European officials have already called for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine, including to secure humanitarian corridors and protect civilians fleeing the deadliest conflict zones.