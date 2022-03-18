Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” now streaming on Czech Netflix

Prague, Czech Republic – The satirical TV series created by and starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now available on Netflix in the Czech Republic.

Before being elected as Ukraine’s President in 2019, Zelensky started his career as a standup comedian and actor from the early 2000’s.

In Servant of the People, the comedy series that largely contributed to his popularity and launch his political career, Zelensky ironically portrays a high-school teacher who unexpectedly becomes president of Ukraine after a video of him ranting against corruption goes viral.

The popular TV satire ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2019, and stopped when the former standup, who also created and produced the show, began his political career – this time for real.

A spinoff feature movie Servant of the People 2 was released in 2016.

Netflix subscribers in the Czech Republic – as well as in the US and a number of other countries – are now able to watch the first season of the series on the streaming platform.

“As international distributors of ‘Servant of the People’, the series created by and starring President Zelensky, it is [our] position that the best support the global television industry can offer to Ukraine today is to share this story”, Eccho Rights, the Swedish distributor that owns the show’s international rights, said in a statement.

Eccho Rights announced it was donating €50,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross and removing all Russian-owned and produced series from its catalog in response to the attack.

The move comes as Zelensky has heaped worldwide praise for his role in steering Ukraine through the war and in leading the resistance against Russian forces from Kyiv.

Little-known outside of Ukraine until a few weeks ago and a divisive figure at home, Zelensky – taking many pundits by surprise – defied expectations and rose to the occasion from both a political and military standpoint, observers note.

Earlier this week, a group of European politicians published an open letter urging the Nobel Committee to extend the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until the end of March to allow for the nomination of Zelensky and the Ukrainian nation.

The procedure expired on January 31, and the Nobel Committee had yet to respond to the request at the time of publication.