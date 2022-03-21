Czech Chardonnay from Moravia named best in the world

Brno, Czech Republic – The title for best Chardonnay in the world has been awarded to the vineyards of Josef Valihrach near Břeclav in the South Moravian region.

The prestigious and coveted prize was handed to the Czech winemaker during the 29th edition of the Chardonnay du Monde competition held near Lyon, France, earlier this month.

It’s the third time the Josef Valihrach Vineyards are crowned for producing the best Chardonnay in the world after previous wins in 2014 and 2020.

“This result means a lot to me,” Valihrach reacted after the publication of the ranking. “There is no competition with stricter rules, not only for the evaluation itself, but also in the selection of judges. It really is the strictest competition in all respects, and I appreciate our success even more.”

About 550 wines from 32 countries around the world competed during an intense and rigorous three-day tasting marathon by an international jury of experts.

A total of five wines from the Czech Republic received medals this year, including two gold and three silver.

An all the more impressive result for a country known as the beer capital of Europe, but where increasingly renowned wines have recently been making headway in the hearts of Czechs.