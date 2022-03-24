Suspect in Paris murder of Argentine rugby star arrested in Hungary

Budapest, Hungary – One of the main suspects in the murder of Argentine rugby star Federico Martin Aramburu in Paris was arrested and detained in Hungary.

Loik Le Priol, a 27-year-old Frenchman and member of the far-right GUD movement, was arrested at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border post of Zahony.

The former soldier, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2015 and later discharged from the French Navy for violent behaviour, claimed “he was going to fight” in Ukraine against Russia’s invasion of the country.

He’s expected to be turned to French police in the coming days.

Le Priol is suspected of having fired the shot that killed Argentine rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu after an altercation in Paris’ chic Saint-Germain district on March 19.

Two other suspects, a 24-year-old woman suspected of driving the car and a 31-year-old man part of the same nationalistic group, were also arrested in France in connection with the killing, which appears to have originated from a bar dispute.

“There was an altercation, as there can be at the end of the evening”, a witness told AFP. “It was settled but the men came back and fired at Aramburu, who took three bullets.”

The two men were already known by French authorities for previous violent behaviour and were due in court later this year in a separate case.

Aramburu won 22 caps for Argentina and played for several French rugby clubs like Dax, Biarritz, and Perpignan during his career.

He had been living in Biarritz, in the south-west of France since his retirement.