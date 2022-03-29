Road to Kossuth Square #5 – What about the Hungarian diaspora?

Hungarians will go to the polls on April 3 to decide who will represent them in parliament in the next 4 years. Every week until the election, in our podcast Road to Kossuth Square, we discuss and analyse the issues dominating Hungarian politics and the most recent events of the campaign.

But what about the Hungarian diaspora? What are the parties doing to convince Hungarians living abroad? The United Opposition and Fidesz both actively seek not just to convince those who reside in Hungary but Hungarians throughout Europe as well. What do we know about the voting preferences of Hungarians on the continent and just how important could their votes be on April 3?

In the last episode before the election, we discuss this hot topic with freelance journalist Lili Rutai, co-host of Hungarian-language podcast, Vénusz Projekt. She recently published the article A Tale Of Two Diasporas: The Battle For Hungarian Voters Abroad for Radio Free Europe.

Road to Kossuth Square is a limited series hosted by the head of Kafkadesk’s Budapest Office, Ábel Bede. Each episode will concern an issue that influenced Hungarian politics in the past decade as well as the most important events of the campaign from the respective week.

In last week’s epsiode, we looked at what intellectual traditions the respective political blocs belong to and at how Fidesz and the Opposition use history and collective memory to further their cause and construct narratives.

Ábel Bede

