Slovak Prime Minister in Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger is in Ukraine today to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Heger is travelling to the Ukrainian capital with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell as part of a wider EU delegation.

The visit comes one week after European Parliament President Roberta Metsola travelled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky and other Ukrainian political leaders.

In mid-March, leaders of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were the first to embark on a risky trip to Kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian president and the country’s political and military leadership.

Heger had reportedly also been invited to take part in the March visit but turned down the offer, citing counter-recommendations from his security team.

He later expressed regret for backing down. “When I look at it now, I see that it was a mistake” not to join his Czech, Slovenian and Polish counterparts, he said in an interview with Dennik N.

At the time, the Ukrainian city was still besieged and battered by Russian forces, and the arrival of the three EU and NATO leaders in a warn-torn area was seen as a major gamble.

Invading troops have now withdrawn from the Kyiv area, and the trip is considered much safer than last month.

Slovakia’s Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď said that all security precautions were being taken to ensure Heger’s safety.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is also expected to travel to Kyiv “in the next few days”, according to an official statement.