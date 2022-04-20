Several dead in Polish coal mine explosion

Warsaw, Poland – At least four people have died following two methane explosions in a coal mine located in southern Poland, authorities said today.

A rescue operation is underway at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice, mining company JSW announced.

About 20 other people were injured in the blasts and have been taken to hospital, according to preliminary reports, and there are still seven miners missing and unaccounted for.

More than 40 miners were onsite at the time of the explosion, which occurred shortly after midnight at a depth of about 1,000 meters.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and said he would travel to the area.