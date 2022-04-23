UK suggests sending tanks to Poland to help Ukraine

Warsaw, Poland – The United Kingdom could send tanks to Poland to allow Warsaw to provide Ukraine with its own, the Financial Times reported.

Speaking during a trip to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Western countries should do more to help Ukraine and “intensify pressure on Putin”.

Among the moves London is considering, sending some Challenger 2 tanks to Poland to enable Polish authorities to send some of their own T-72s directly to Ukraine.

“We are looking more at what we can do to backfill in countries such as Poland, who may want to send heavier weaponry to help defend the Ukrainian,” Johnson said in New Delhi.

Only two weeks ago, Poland signed a $4.75 billion with the United States to buy 250 Abrams tanks and replace its outdated Soviet-designed T-72 and PT-91 tanks.

In view of Russia’s aggression, Poland is also trying to accelerate other planned military acquisitions from the US.

The UK itself has remained reluctant to send heavy weaponry and armoured vehicles to Kyiv.

Following his two-day visit, Johnson has faced criticism for failing to put pressure on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distance himself from Putin and unequivocally condemn Moscow’s invasion.

In a difficult balancing act to safeguard its ties with both the West and Russia, India has been one of the few major world powers to abstain from supporting UN resolutions condemning Putin’s war and not directly call out the Kremlin for its actions in Ukraine.

During the same press conference, Johnson also became the first Western leader to concede that Russia winning the war was “a realistic possibility”.

“No matter what military superiority Vladimir Putin may be able to bring to bear in the next few months […] he will not be able to conquer the spirit of the Ukrainian people. That is an observable fact,” the British PM added.

“On the contrary, what he is doing is reinforcing that will to resist in the people of Ukraine.”