Poland confirms it has sent tanks to Ukraine

Warsaw, Poland – Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed on Monday that Poland is sending tanks to Ukraine, but declined to give any further details.

Asked about recent statements made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the UK could send tanks to Poland to replace those Warsaw sent to Ukraine, PM Morawiecki confirmed it was true.

“We will inform about this at the appropriate time but given the security of primarily our Ukrainian neighbours and friends, we will not talk about this today,” he added, citing security concerns.

It’s unclear how many T-72 tanks Poland has donated to its neighbour, but unofficial sources suggest it could be a three-digit figure.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence also confirmed that London would send Challenger 2 tanks to Polish forces to backfill those sent to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Czech Republic had become the first known country to state it had sent some of its tanks to bolster Ukrainian defence against the Russian invasion.

Several Western nations have also stepped up their military aid to Ukraine in recent weeks to include heavy weaponry and armoured vehicles.

According to recent estimates, Poland has been the second largest donor of military equipment to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP, and has also been one of Kyiv’s most vocal supporters since the beginning of the war invasion.

Poland has also accelerated long-standing military acquisitions in face of the Russian threat and passed a new Homeland Defence Act last month designed to boost defence spending to 3% of GDP in the next few years.