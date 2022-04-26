Ukrainian culture festival to be held in Prague next week

Prague, Czech Republic – A fundraising festival dedicated to Ukrainian culture and gastronomy will be held in Prague next week.

Set up in the Pražská tržnice marketplace in Prague’s 7th district, the one-day festival will be held on Thursday, May 5, from 4 pm to 9 pm, and is open to all visitors.

All proceeds of the event will go to help war-torn Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, organisers announced.

The program will include concerts of Ukrainian musicians and groups, performances by local artists, as well as food stands presenting the staples and lesser-known dishes of Ukrainian gastronomy to Czech gourmets.

More details are to be announced in the coming days.

On top of the government’s direct military and humanitarian aid, Czechs have raised and donated billions of crowns to support Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, including for the acquisition of military equipment and to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Even before the war, which has seen over 300,000 people seeking refuge in the Czech Republic in a little over two months, Ukrainians were the largest foreign-born community in the country.

“Thousands of fellow citizens of Ukraine have lived with us in the Czech Republic for a long time,” organisers of the event write. “But we don’t know much about their culture, food, singing, dancing. We want to change that.”

You can learn more about the upcoming festival on the event’s Facebook page.