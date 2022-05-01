Angelina Jolie visits Lviv and Warsaw as UN envoy

Warsaw, Poland – American actress Angelina Jolie was spotted in Warsaw and visited Lviv this week-end as part of a humanitarian mission.

Travelling in her capacity of UN envoy, she visited the west-Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday and met refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion at a railway station. The meeting was cut short after air-raid sirens sounded, according to Reuters.

Local authorities informed that the world-famous actress had also paid a surprise visit to a boarding school and a medical institution in Lviv.

“In one of the medical institutions, she visited children who suffered from a missile strike by the Russian military on the Kramatorsk train station,” said Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv’s regional military administration. “She was very moved by their stories.”

Videos circulating on social media also showed her in a local coffee shop.

“The purpose of Angelina’s visit is to bear witness to the human impact of the conflict, and to support the civilian population,” a spokesperson of the actress said. “She met with orphaned and displaced children – including children evacuated from Mariupol – and Ukrainian volunteers and doctors caring for them, as well as local NGOs working on civilian protection.”

Reportedly deeply marked by her experience while filming Lara Croft: Tom Raider (2001) in war-torn Cambodia, the Hollywood actress has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for more than twenty years.

She was promoted to the rank of special envoy to High Commissioner António Guterres (who is now the secretary general of the UN) in 2012.

“Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine,” she wrote on social media in late February right after Russia launched its war against Ukraine. “My focus along with my UNHCR colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.”

“It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law, cannot be overstated,” she continued.

In late March, Jolie had also visited Ukrainian war refugees being treated at a pediatric hospital in Rome.