International conference in Poland raises €7 billion for Ukraine

Warsaw, Poland – An international donors conference held on Thursday in Warsaw has raised over €7 billion for Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced.

Co-hosted by Poland and Sweden at Warsaw’s National Stadium with the support of the heads of the European Commission and European Council, the one-day fundraising event was organised to collect funds to help Ukraine deal with the economic and humanitarian impact of Russia’s invasion.

“Today shows that our support for Ukraine continues and there are no selfish ones among us,” Morawiecki commented at a press conference at the end of the event. “Let’s make sure that this money reaches the Ukrainians as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

World leaders, government officials as well as representatives from international organisations like the United Nations or companies like Google participated in the event, either in-person or remotely.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said the pledges exceeded their expectations. “Ukraine will win this war and we will stand by your side,” she said.

Ukraine has already received more than $12 billion in military and financial aid since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended the conference in Warsaw.

Figures released by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy show that total commitments and pledges from G7 countries and EU members stood at $29 billion as of early May.

According to UN data, 13 million people in Ukraine currently require basic humanitarian aid such as food, medicine and shelter. Nearly 6 million refugees have additionally fled the country since late February, with over half of them settling in Poland.

Primarily designed to provide urgent humanitarian help, the donors conference also sought to secure funds for the post-war reconstruction of the country, with European Council President Charles Michel describing the event as a starting point for a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine.

The EU itself has already mobilised about €4 billion in financial support since the start of the war.