Russian invasion to continue until Polish border, says Tolstoy descendant

Warsaw, Poland – The Russian invasion of Ukraine will not stop until it reaches Poland, according to Pyotr Tolstoy, the great-great-grandson of the Russian novelist.

“Despite the aid from Europe and the hysteria of [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson or [Italian Prime Minister] Mario Draghi, we will finish the operation when it suits us,” Tolstoy, a journalist and MP for Putin’s United Russia party, said.

“I think we will stop at the border with Poland,” he told the Italian daily La Repubblica.

In the interview, the descendant of the author of War and Peace and Anna Karenina praised the war against Ukraine and echoed the Kremlin’s rhetoric on the declared goal of “de-Nazifying” the country.

According to the Telegraph, Pyotr Tolstoy also boasted about how his great-great-grandfather “slaughtered” French and British troops in Crimea in the 19th century.

A young Leo Tolstoy joined the army in 1851 and served as an artillery officer during the Crimean war of 1853-1856, including during the 11-month siege of the city of Sevastopol.

Shocked by the horrors of war, he left the army shortly after the end of the conflict and would later become a highly influential pacifist and advocate for non-violence.