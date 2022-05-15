Robert Lewandowski to leave Bayern Munich

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s star striker Robert Lewandowski confirmed he won’t be signing a new contract at Bayern Munich, the BBC reported yesterday.

“I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it”, the Polish player said.

Lewandowski: “Best solution for both sides”

“I still have a year’s contract [left at Bayern]. But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides. We’ll have to wait and see what happens”, he commented, confirming that he “won’t sign a new contract” with the German club.

“It’s quite possible that it was my last game for FC Bayern”, he was also quoted as saying. “I can’t say 100 percent, but it could be. We want to find the best solution for me and the club.”

Lewandowski was speaking after Bayern’s final game of the Bundesliga season on Saturday, confirming rumours that the Pole was preparing to play under new colours.

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic had previously revealed that the Polish squad captain, winner of the past two FIFA player of the year award, was thinking of leaving after eight record-breaking years with the Bavarian champions.

But Salihamidzic remained firm in his position that the club wound not let him leave until the end of his contract, which expires in June 2023 – a position echoed by Bayern Munich’s chief executive, former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Bayern holds tight on star Polish striker

“We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season,” Kahn candidly reacted. “We are and will be in talks about his future in the next weeks. He has a contract until June 2023, and we’ll definitely have him with us for another season.”

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, Lewandowski scored a whooping 344 goals in 374 games for Bayern. He’s the highest non-German scorer of all time in the Bundesliga, and the second highest scorer of all time behind sports legend Gerd Muller, who also played at Bayern.

Lewandowski has won every single eight Bundesliga seasons since he joined Bayern in 2014 and also won the Champions League in 2019-2020. He was also crowned as the Bundesliga’s top scorer for five consecutive seasons.

Speculation will be rife in the coming months on the star player’s future destination, with some pundits already citing Barcelona as a likely frontrunner.