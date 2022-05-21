Ivanka Trump meets with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Warsaw, Poland – Ivanka Trump recently travelled to Poland to meet with Ukrainian refugees who fled Russia’s invasion.

“Over the past few days, I spent time with dozens of Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in Krakow and Warsaw,” she said, noting the “incredible stories of strength and resilience” she heard during her meetings.

Invited by non-profit organisation CityServe to lend a hand in humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees, the former First Daughter had already donated about 1 million meals to the Ukrainian people in March.

“I’m thankful for the local and Ukrainian ministry leaders who have provided so much compassion and support to families suffering amid this crisis,” she was quoted as saying.

Apart from meeting with Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, in Poland, Ivanka Trump also held talks with pastors participating in aid efforts.

“She met with dozens of pastors serving Ukrainians on the frontlines, many of which helped support the one million meal distribution in March,” global NGO CityServe stated.

Trump, who along with husband Jared Kushner served as White House advisor during her father’s time in office, have been living in Florida since 2020.

Highlighting former President Trump’s enduring admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his controversial actions towards the Kyiv government while in office – from withholding military aid to pressuring President Zelensky for personal favours – some commentators likened his eldest daughter’s latest humanitarian initiative as an attempt to “whitewash [the] image” of the Trump clan.

Earlier this year, days before Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour, Donald Trump called Putin a “genius” and praised his “savvy” decision to declare two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and prepare a vast military build-up at the border, which he described as “the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen”.

The former President, widely expected to run again in 2024, later claimed his comments were misinterpreted. “The Fake News is also saying I called Putin a ‘genius’, when actually I called his build-up on the Ukraine border before the war started genius”, he commented.

“Unfortunately, and tragically, Putin went too far,” he added, saying “there was nothing ‘genius’” about the “unfortunate decision to enter Ukraine and fight.”