Johnny Depp to play in Prague with rock legend Jeff Beck

Prague, Czech Republic – Hollywood star Johnny Depp will head to Prague in July to hold a concert with British guitarist Jeff Beck, organisers announced earlier this week.

Scheduled for July 11 at Prague’s Karlín Forum, the concert is part of Beck’s European tour, to which Depp will take part.

Rhonda Smith (bass), Anika Nilles (drums) and Robert Stevenson (keyboard) will accompany the two stars throughout the tour.

Other performances include concerts in Helsinki (June 19), Oslo (June 24), Stockholm (June 27), Copenhagen (June 28) and Paris (July 25).

After recording the song Isolation together in 2020, Beck and Depp played together at several venues in England last month, including at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and are due to release a joint album next month.

An eight-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, British musician Jeff Beck is considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, although he never achieved the commercial success of some of his contemporaries.

His prolific career, spanning five decades and mixing musical genres from blues to jazz, heavy metal, and rock, kicked off in the mid-1960’s when he became the lead guitarist of the Yardbirds after Eric Clapton’s departure.

His last appearance in the Czech Republic dates to 2014.

Actor Johnny Depp, who was recently in the spotlight over the trial opposing him to his ex-wife Amber Heard, was one of the main guests of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival last year.

Pre-sales for the Prague concert will open on June 13.