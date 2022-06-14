Czech population increases due to immigration

Prague, Czech Republic – The population of the Czech Republic recorded a small increase during the first quarter of 2022 due to the arrival of foreign migrants.

According to preliminary data released by the Czech statistical office this week, the total population of the country increased by 3,200 in the first three months of the year, to reach 10.52 million.

The population increase was mainly a result of immigration, according to the released figures. It should also be noted that the balance does not take into account the 250,000 war refugees who fled Ukraine and received temporary protection in the Czech Republic.

With nearly 32,000 deaths and 24,000 live births from January to March, the Czech population would have reported a natural decline of about 7,000.

The number of both deaths and births was lower in this first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to Czech statisticians.

The Czech population decreased by over 6,000 in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of high mortality linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and limited migration flows.

In the meantime, nearly 20,000 immigrated to the Czech Republic during the first three months of this year – Ukrainian war refugees excluded – and 8,000 left the country during the same period – resulting in a positive net migration balance of over 10,000 people and contributing to the overall demographic rise.

Most of the immigrants who came to the Czech Republic were Ukrainians, Slovaks, and Russians.

The situation appears similar to previous years, which also saw the population of the Czech Republic increase as a result of net immigration.

Contrary to most Central and Eastern European countries, the Czech Republic is expected to experience only a mild demographic decline by the end of the century – of about 10% of its current population – according to EU projections.