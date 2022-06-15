Hungary stuns England with historic 4-0 win

Budapest, Hungary – England has suffered a shocking and historic defeat against Hungary in yesterday’s UEFA Nations League match.

“It is a chastening night,” said England manager Gareth Southgate after the game against the Magical Magyars. “We have not lost many football matches and when you lose so heavily, at home especially, with England that is going to be very painful.”

“The players have been fantastic. They have been totally committed throughout this period. It has been a very difficult period for them because of the volume of matches they have had,” Southgate added, referring to the fact that the England squad had to play four games in only 10 days at the end of a long season.

Stunned by an impressive Hungarian team 4-0 at Molineux, this is England’s worst defeat on home soil in nearly 100 years, since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland in 1928.

Yesterday’s game also brought back memories – exhilarating in Budapest, humbling in London – of Hungary’s historic 6-3 win against England at Wembley in 1953.

Boos echoed throughout the stadium during and after the end of the match, and Southgate’s own future with the Three Lions has been put into question only months away from the World Cup in Qatar.

Hungarians meanwhile erupted in joy as their Magical Magyars finished first of the Nations League Group A3 ahead of other football giants Germany and Italy, while England remain at rock bottom without a single victory.