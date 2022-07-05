Czech Republic ranked 12th in the world for student life quality

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech Republic has been ranked as one of the top 20 countries in the world for the quality of its higher education and student life.

Based on a global survey by The Campus Advisor involving more than 17,000 students worldwide, the new ranking looks at a range of factors – from educational programs, cost of living, graduate career prospects and student diversity – to determine the best destinations to pursue your higher education.

Anglo-Saxon countries dominate the podium, with the top three made up of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, soon followed by top European contenders like Germany, Ireland, and Switzerland.

Rounding up the top 10, we find Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France.

Coming right below Japan but ahead of top student countries like Austria, Singapore and Sweden, the Czech Republic is ranked 12th globally for the quality of its higher education system, sadly the only Central and Eastern European country – apart from Austria – to make the cut.

The country, home to one of Europe’s oldest universities still in operation and a top Erasmus destination for years, notably comes first in the world in the category “Cost of Living as a Student” and achieves overall good scores in the “Social Life”, “Quality of Education” and “Arts and Culture” segments.

Boasting alumni of the likes of Franz Kafka, Milan Kundera, or some of us here at Kafkadesk, Charles University was expectedly ranked as the best university in the Czech Republic, and Prague as the best student city in the country.

The rest of the top 20 comprises New Zealand, South Korea, Portugal, Belgium, and Malaysia.