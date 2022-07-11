After Warsaw, captured Russian tank goes on display in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – Russian military equipment, including tanks destroyed in Ukraine, are on display in Prague’s Letna plain since Monday, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

Although the exhibition officially opens on June 11, the pieces of military equipment were on site on Sunday evening, with children and families already posing in front and on the tanks.

Organised by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry in coordination with Czech authorities and the Ukrainian embassy in Prague, the display will include a T-90 tank damaged and captured in Ukraine, as well as the Šturm anti-tank system, the Buk anti-aircraft system, and some rockets and missiles used by Russian forces.

54 years after "Prague Spring", Russian tanks are coming into the #Czech capital again.



Only this time they are harmless – destroyed by the Ukrainian army.



Exhibition of Russian military equipment will open on 11 July at Letenska Plan. #StandWithUkraine #UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/gYJWAiFpTH — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 10, 2022

The pieces were previously on display in Warsaw, and are set to be exhibited in other European capitals throughout the summer.

Tetiana Okopna, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian embassy in the Czech Republic, said the exhibition was meant to showcase and remind of the horrors of war caused by Moscow’s invasion.

Inaugurated by outgoing Ukrainian ambassador Yevhen Perebyjnis and the Czech Minister of the Interior Vít Rakušan, the exhibition will last until July 24.

Russia has lost more than 1,600 tanks and nearly 4,000 armored vehicles since the start of the war on February 24, according to Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.