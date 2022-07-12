Viktor Orban to attend US conservative conference in Texas

Budapest, Hungary – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to the United States next month to take part in the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

The announcement was made by the PM’s press secretary to the Hungarian state news agency MTI.

“CPAC is proud to host Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The fight against socialism is a global one,” Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union (ACU) was quoted as saying by the Daily Caller.

The news comes only a few months after CPAC hosted a gathering in Budapest, where Orban delivered a speech outlining the so-called “12-point recipe” for the success of conservative forces.

The conference, held a few weeks after Orban secured a fourth term in a landslide win, drew controversy after critical international and domestic media organisations did not receive press credentials to cover the event.

Other prominent right-wing and far-right politicians are due to attend the CPAC 2022 conference, scheduled to be held in Dallas from August 4-7, including Nigel Farage, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and possibly former President Donald Trump, a regular attendee of the annual conservative fest.

Orban’s participation is yet another sign of the US Republican party’s growing fascination with the Hungarian Premier, who had forged a close relationship with Trump during his time in office and even after the latter left the White House.

Another influential figure of America’s alt-right, Fox News host Tucker Carlson travelled to Hungary twice in recent months to praise Orban’s leadership and policies, including those related to border protection or the defence of traditional family and Christian values.

Many others, including within the Republican Party, have however warned of the dangers of taking Hungary’s “illiberal” regime as a model to emulate in the US, highlighting Orban’s increasingly authoritarian and anti-democratic rule and his government’s crackdown on civil society.